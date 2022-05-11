PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced for possession of child pornography Tuesday.

According to a United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois press release, 33-year-old Randall Raymon Ray IV was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

In July 2021, Ray produced and possessed a video that depicted a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Another individual found the video on Ray’s phone and notified authorities.

Ray was indicted in August 2021 and pleaded guilty in January 2022. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his indictment.

This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department.