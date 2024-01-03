PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A North Peoria man was sentenced Wednesday to 8 1/2 years in prison for a child porn related charge.

In October, Andrew M. Harrison, 26, pleaded in Peoria County Circuit Court to the single count of dissemination of child porn, a felony that carries a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.

But in return for his plea, prosecutors agreed to a range of six years at the minimum to 12 years at the maximum.

The charge alleged the video he was linked to had a child under the age of 18 engaged in sexual activity.

With credit for time already served and day for day “good-time” credit, he could be released from prison in just under eight years. After he’s released, Harrison will serve a period of supervised release — a form of parole — for at least three years and possibly the rest of his life.

A judge would have to decide after the three year term expires. He also must register as a sex offender.