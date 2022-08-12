PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was convicted for drug and firearm-related charges Wednesday.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict for 33-year-old Daryl G. McGhee for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On Feb. 13, 2021, Peoria Police were dispatched to McGhee’s residence on a report of domestic violence. Upon arrival, police learned that McGhee left the residence through a back door and was in possession of a firearm.

Police were able to track McGhee’s footprints on freshly fallen snow and located him hiding in an evergreen bush. After McGhee was arrested, a Peoria police K9 located a shoulder satchel that contained 140 grams of cocaine and a handgun.

The handgun was loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition and had a round of ammunition in the chamber of the gun ready to fire.

Images of McGhee wearing the shoulder satchel and brandishing the handgun were located on McGee’s social media accounts.

He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

McGhee was previously convicted by a separate jury on Nov. 3, 2021, for possession of a firearm by a felon.

At sentencing, McGhee faces:

Statutory penalties of up to 30 years’ imprisonment, a maximum $2,000,000 fine, and no less than six years of supervised release for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Up to 10 years’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release for possession of a firearm as a felon.

Not less than five years’ imprisonment for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, to be served consecutively with other charges.

The Peoria Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive conducted this investigation.