PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Assante Bangmon, 31, of Peoria has been sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for possession and intent to distribute crack cocaine.

At Bangmon’s hearing Thursday, prosecutors presented evidence of his arrest in February 2021.

They said that during the incident, Bangmon fled police who were intending to detain him for an outstanding warrant. Upon fleeing, Bangmon discarded his phone and keys to his Jeep.

When Bangmon was eventually captured, police located 12 individually wrapped baggies containing 37 grams of crack cocaine located in the arm rest of the driver’s side door of his car.

Bangmon was indicted in Feb. 2021 and pleaded guilty in April 2022.

The statutory penalties for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance are five to 40 years imprisonment, up to a $5 million fine, and up to a four-year term of supervised release.

Bangmon’s sentence includes four years of supervised release after his time in prison.

The Peoria Police Department and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald L. Hanna represented the government in the prosecution.