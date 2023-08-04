PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For having an aftermarket device that allowed his handgun to fire as a machine gun, Anthony Johnson was sentenced Wednesday to 50 months in federal prison.

Johnson, 19, of the 1100 block of North Flora Avenue, put a “Glock switch” on his .40-caliber handgun which allowed it fire in fully automatic mode.

During Wednesday’s hearing in the courtroom of Senior U.S. District Judge Joe B. McDade, prosecutors said Johnson got into an altercation with another person in January and when that person fled, Johnson shot at him with the converted handgun, striking a nearby minivan.

Both a witness at the scene and the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system said the shots were consistent with that of a fully automatic weapon. Officers found 11 shell casings at the scene.

Officers later raided homes where Johnson was known to frequent and found a Glock Model 27 with 10 live rounds. The weapon had the “Glock Switch” already installed. Officers also found an AR-15 as well as a .22-caliber revolver plus magazines and ammunition.

Johnson was indicted in February, pleaded guilty in March to possessing a weapon that was equipped with a conversion device and has been in custody since his arrest. Had he gone to trial, he could have faced up to 10 years behind bars.

Johnson must serve at least 85% of his prison term. When he is released, Johnson will serve a three-year term of supervised release, the federal version of parole.