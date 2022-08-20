PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison Thursday for possession of a machine gun.

According to a United States Attorney’s Office press release, 22-year-old Don Young Jr. was previously indicted in Dec. 2021.

On Dec. 15, 2021, Peoria Police attempted to arrest Young due to an outstanding arrest warrant. Young fled on his bike and on foot, leading police on a chase between houses before he was apprehended.

While searching the area, officers found a Glock, Model 19, 9 mm caliber pistol near where Young was taken into custody. The firearm was equipped with a high-capacity magazine.

The gun also had an aftermarket conversion “switch” attached to it, a device designed to convert Glock pistols into automatic firearms capable of shooting more than one round of ammunition with a single pull of the trigger.

Young admitted to possessing the firearm and claimed that he needed it for protection.

“Conversion devices that enable a store-bought handgun to be fired as a fully-automatic machine gun are extremely dangerous,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney, Ronald L. Hanna. “We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute individuals that use and possess these devices in our community.”

Young’s prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Peoria Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.