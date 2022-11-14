PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria resident Jacobi Turner-Claudin, 29, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for possessing firearm ammunition as a registered felon.

Senior U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm was presented evidence by prosecutors that Turner-Claudin was a passenger in a vehicle that fled from the police on April 21, 2022.

The pursuit began on Griswold Street and ended when the car drove into the backyard of a house on North Bourland Avenue. Turner-Claudin fled from the vehicle and was located a short distance away in a dry creek bed. He was in possession of an extended magazine, which contained 12 rounds of ammunition. Turner-Claudin also admitted that he was potentially planning to purchase a firearm. Turner-Claudin was prohibited from possessing firearm ammunition due to his prior conviction for a felony offense.

Two other occupants were arrested as well. Recovered in the vehicle were two .45 caliber pistols with live ammunition and drum-style magazines capable of holding 50 rounds. Additionally, one of the .45 caliber pistols recovered was equipped with an auto sear “switch” that converts a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic machine gun.

Turner-Claudin was indicted in May 2022 and entered a plea of guilty in July 2022. He has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest. Upon release from imprisonment, Turner-Claudin will serve a three-year term of supervised release.

The statutory penalties for possession of firearm ammunition by a felon are up to 15 years imprisonment and up to a $250,000 fine, followed by up to three years of supervised release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with the assistance of the Peoria Police Department and Illinois State Police, investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald L. Hanna represented the government in the prosecution.