PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced for child pornography earlier this month.

According to a United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois press release, on Sept. 9, 39-year-old David Robertson II was sentenced to 15 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for receipt of child pornography.

Robertson was serving 10 years of supervised release for a previous child pornography offense when, in September 2021, a probation officer located child pornography on a phone and tablet that were not reported to the officer or his sex offender registry.

The U.S. Secret Service then executed a search warrant for Robertson’s devices, which confirmed he had downloaded child pornography and revealed that Robertson owned three unregistered email accounts and a previously unreported phone number, along with a browser history of websites indicative of child pornography.

Evidence showed that Robertson’s devices contained 52 videos and 1,680 images of child pornography.

Robertson was indicted in December 2021 and pled guilty in March 2022. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since.

The United States Secret Service and Peoria County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.

Robertson previously served ten years for a 2010 federal conviction.