PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man is facing 11 years in federal prison for the distribution of child pornography Friday.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, in addition to the 11 years in prison, 24-year-old Kiantre D. Dykeman will also face 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

In February 2021, Peoria police coordinated with the Peoria County Sheriff’s office and the United States Secret Service to investigate individuals selling images of child pornography online.

Agents learned that Dykeman used Instagram posts of prepubescent females accompanied by prices for various packages of child pornography and “teen nudes” images and videos. Dykeman had more than 1,000 pictures depicting child pornography available for sale.

In March 2021, Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Dykeman’s residence in Peoria. Dykeman admitted to downloading child pornography, but not creating it.

Evidence showed that he made $200 over a two-month time for distributing child pornography.

Dykeman was indicted in March 2021 and pleaded guilty on April 4, 2022. He has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since that date.

“The Department of Justice is committed to the safety and well-being of children and will continue to aggressively identify, investigate, and prosecute those who engage in the receipt, possession, distribution, and production of images of child sex abuse,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald L. Hanna.

The Peoria Police Department and the United States Secret Service, along with the assistance of the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Bloomington Police Department, investigated the case.