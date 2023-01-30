PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Robert Lee Ford, 38, was indicted in June 2022 after surveillance by the DEA and Peoria Police proved that he sold over 100 grams of methamphetamine that tested 90% pure in early May.

Further surveillance found Ford’s vehicle at a gas station on Lincoln Avenue in Peoria later in May, and a visual scan of his vehicle showed a large bag of suspected methamphetamine. Police arrested Ford at the gas station and found $2,500 in his wallet.

The methamphetamine in Ford’s car tested 81% pure.

Ford pleaded guilty in September 2022.

The statutory penalties for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute are 10 years to life imprisonment and a possible $10 million dollar fine, followed by five years to life of supervised release. Ford received the minimum sentence and was not fined.

The investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Peoria Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Ronald L. Hanna represented the government in the prosecution.