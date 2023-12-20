PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Peoria man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday in connection with a March 2022, fatal shooting.

In November, Chazier Johnson, 24, was to go to trial on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the March 8, 2022, shooting of Timothy Foreman, Jr. but just before, he brokered a deal with prosecutors that saw him pleading guilty to a lesser count of second-degree murder.

The deal saw the more serious counts of first-degree murder dropped for his plea to second-degree murder — ironically, the charge he was initially booked into the county jail on — as well as a cap on any prison term at 15 years. Normally, second-degree murder has a 20-year maximum.

The 12-year prison term was three years shy of the maximum under his plea agreement.

The difference is great. First-degree murder carries a 20-to-60-year prison range, and one must server 100% if convicted. In contrast, second-degree murder normally has a 20-year maximum, and a person is eligible for day for day “good-time” credit which can cut a sentence in half.

On March 8, 2022, Peoria police responded to an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system that indicated eight rounds were fired in the 100 block of West Beverly Court. That’s about a block south of the intersection of Knoxville and McClure avenues.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, later identified as Foreman, lying in the road having been shot.

With credit for roughly 18 months already served, Johson could get out of prison in about four years.