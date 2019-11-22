Peoria man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking meth

PEORIA, Ill. – A 45-year-old Peoria man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for meth possession with the intent to distribute.

The man, David A. Dodd, was accused of having “ice” methamphetamine and pleaded guilty back in July. According to court documents, on Dec. 21, 2018, agents with the Pekin Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant on Dodd and his truck. They recovered approximately five ounces of 100% pure ice methamphetamine from his truck at that time.

Dodd pleaded guilty on July 17 and admitted to law enforcement he had been trafficking meth from the St. Louis area for several months and selling it in the Pekin area.

Additional meth and approximately $2600 in cash was found in Dodd’s apartment and seized by law enforcement.

At sentencing on Wednesday, Senior U.S. District Judge Joe Billy McDade further ordered that Dodd remain on supervised release for 10 years following his release from incarceration.

According to public records, Dodd has a 2011 conviction for meth manufacturing in White County, Illinois, for which he served 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and four additional drug-related felonies from the same county.

Dodd has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest on these charges on Dec. 22, 2018.