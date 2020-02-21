Peoria man sentenced to 20 years for stabbing and killing girlfriend

PEORIA- A Peoria man has been sentenced to 20 years for stabbing and killing his girlfriend in April 2019.

50 year old Lester Broom says he was acting in self defense when he stabbed his girlfriend, 58 year old Shirley King at her apartment at Taft Homes on April 15th, 2019.

King was pronounced deceased at the scene at 11:32 p.m. on April 15th. Autopsy findings showed King suffered a single stab wound to her upper back, injuring vital internal organs and vessels. She had no other injuries. Broom was subsequently arrested for First Degree Murder after being taken to the Peoria Police Department.

On Thursday, he plead guilty to second degree murder. As part of the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped the original first degree murder charge.