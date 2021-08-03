Peoria man sentenced to 20 years in prison

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Jimmy Deffenbaugh, a 71-year-old Peoria native, has been sentenced to 240 months in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, for attempted enticement of a minor.

Court documents revealed Deffenbaugh used a cell phone to respond to a solicitation ad in Peoria in April 2020 and knowingly attempted to persuade, induce, entice, and coerce a minor into engaging in sexual activity.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Illinois State Police conducted an investigation that led to his arrest on April 9, 2020. Since that time, he has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

On March 18, 2021, Deffenbaugh plead guilty to one count of attempted enticement of a minor.