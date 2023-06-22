PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was recently sentenced to 31 years in prison for participating in a carjacking in early 2022.

In May, a Peoria County jury deliberated for about 2 1/2 hours before finding Dayvon Dillard, 19, guilty of aggravated vehicular hijacking in connection with the Jan. 31, 2022, incident.

Peoria County Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons handed down the sentencing on June 14.

According to court records, Peoria police were called to the 2200 block of West Marquette Street at about 11 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2022, on a reported carjacking. Responding officers were told a gun-toting man had demanded a woman and her passenger get out of the vehicle. He then jumped in and took off.

The vehicle, according to police and court records, was located in the 900 block of South Warren Street. Dillard and an unnamed juvenile boy ran into a nearby vacant house where they were taken into custody, according to police.

The disposition of the minor’s case, which would have been handled in the juvenile division of Peoria County Circuit Court, wasn’t immediately known.

Dillard must serve at least 85 precent of his sentence meaning that with about 18 months already served, he could get out of prison in about 25 years.