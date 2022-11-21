PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 25-year-old Datreon Linwood of Peoria has been sentenced to serve over three years in federal prison for possession of a firearm as a felon.

According to evidence presented in court last week, Linwood was discovered in possession of a stolen firearm during a traffic stop in March 2022. The weapon–a semi-automatic handgun–was loaded and equipped with a high-capacity extended magazine, and had been reported as stolen in November of 2016.

Linwood was indicted in March and pleaded guilty in July. He has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals service since then.

After Linwood serves 40 months, he will serve three years of supervised release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Peoria Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald L. Hanna represented the government in the prosecution.