PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man was handed down a sentence of more than three years for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a felon..

On Thursday, 29-year-old Denzel Jordan was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm to serve 40 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the federal version of parole.

Jordan was stopped by Peoria police for a traffic violation on a suspended license in October of last year. When ordered to exit the car, Jordan refused and was forcibly removed.

A loaded handgun in Jordan’s waistband was found during the scuffle. The semiautomatic weapon had a live round in the chamber and a fully loaded magazine, according to court records.

A backpack belonging to Jordan also contained two additional magazines that were fully loaded. 56 additional rounds were also found in the backpack.

After a federal grand jury indicted him in October, he pleaded guilty in March, and has been held in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since. He had faced up to 15 years behind bars.

As part of his plea, Jordan forfeited the Smith & Wesson M&P gun and ammunition.

The case against Jordan is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that hopes to bring together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence.