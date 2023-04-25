PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Peoria County Circuit Court to shooting another person in 2022, a move that will send him to prison for up to six years.

Jay’vion D. Lee, 22, was to begin his second day of trial on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with the Sept. 8, 2022, shooting of a teenage girl.

Had he not pleaded guilty, Lee could have faced up to 30 years behind bars if convicted.

On Sept. 8, 2022, members of the Peoria Police Department were called to the 800 block of South Western Avenue which is near the intersection of West Wiswall Street. They were acting on an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system which indicated that 23 rounds had been fired.

When they arrived, they found a teenage girl who had been shot in the back shoulder. She was taken to an area hospital with what was described as non life-threatening injuries.

About an hour later, Witnesses observed Lee run into a residence near Greenlawn and Lincoln Avenues. Officers went there and took Lee into custody without incident. A gun was found in the house that matched the shell casings found at the scene, according to court records.