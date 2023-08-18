PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to 65 years in prison Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in June 2020.

Ditarius K. Jordan, 32, was found guilty last November of first-degree murder in connection with the May 24, 2020, death of Keishana C. Currie, 34, who was found unresponsive in the passenger side of a car in a driveway in the 500 block of West Loucks Avenue.

And he was sentenced Friday afternoon by Chief Peoria County Circuit Judge Katherine Gorman. He must serve 100% of his sentence, minus any time he’s already spent in custody.

Currie was found by her roommate outside their home on Loucks shortly after 5 a.m. on May 24. The roommate noticed her bleeding heavily and called 911. She died at the scene.

Autopsy results indicated that she was shot in the face.

When questioned, Jordan told police he had been in a relationship of some kind with Currie. He admitted he had gotten jealous when she got text messages from other men, according to court records.

When he had taken out a handgun to scare her, he told police, the gun “accidentally” went off.

An appeal is likely.