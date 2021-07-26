Peoria man sentenced to 67 months in federal prison for gun theft

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man is going to federal prison for stealing 94 guns.

Keith Winters, 31, was sentenced last Wednesday to 67 months in prison, or five years and seven months, after admitting to two burglaries in March 2019.

The burglaries involve Winters and two other people driving a stolen truck from Peoria to the Tac Shack in Monmouth where they stole guns.

Winters also admitted to a burglary at Farm King in Galesburg.

His charges include conspiring and stealing firearms from federal firearms licenses, possessing stolen firearms, and possessing firearms while a felon.