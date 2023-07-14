PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man committed a diabolical act by shooting two people who considered him a close friend or even family, a Peoria County judge said Friday afternoon.

Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons, before he handed down a 69-year prison term for Robert White, 28, lamented how White was taken in by the people who he attacked.

“To be murdered by your own friend is almost more than a murder,” he said. “It is about as diabolical as it gets. We lock our doors, secure our windows in our lives but inside the small window of our lives, we let in people that we trust.”

White showed no emotion as Lyons handed down the sentence which was 55 years in prison for murdering Daniela T. Jackson and 14 years for shooting her husband, Levi Conway in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2022.

The sentences must be served consecutively. White, who was convicted after a jury trial last month must serve 100% of the murder sentence and at least 85% of his aggravated battery sentence for shooting Conway.

White had faced at least 45 years on the murder charge and at least six years on the aggravated battery charge. He could have received up to life in prison. That’s because jurors last month believed that he was the triggerman and that finding automatically tacks on 25 years to the normal range of 20 to 60 years behind bars.

The sentencing hearing

Rosalyn Jackson, Daniela’s mother, gave an emotional statement to White, asking why it happened.

“I want to know why,” she said emotionally, with tears coming down her face. “I want to know why. She didn’t deserve this.

“We treated you with nothing but kindness when you came around. I would never have thought you would have taken this away. I don’t understand it. I gave you the benefit of the doubt. I have been trying my best to forgive you. Every day, I am looking for her to call me and she can’t because of you,” she said.

Daniela, she said, had waited for children and now her chance at being a grandmother was gone.

“You never should have been there if you had a gun in your hand, with that in your mind,” she said. “You should have been home with your mother instead of being there. I hope you see her every day. I hope she haunts your mind. I honestly do. I have nothing else to say to you.”

Rosalyn Jackson then left the courtroom but the sounds of her sobbing could be heard through the closed door. Lyons halted the hearing for 10 minutes to allow her to compose herself before he resumed.

Prosecutor Deborah Shelby pushed for a stiff sentence, noting White’s past criminal record and his continued denial of guilt.

“Daniela was just a kind woman who helped everyone and never hurt anyone. With her meager income, she opened her home to him, and he betrayed her. And why? He wanted to be the center of attention,” the prosecutor said. She ended her argument to Lyons by calling White a “coward” for shooting two unarmed people.

White’s attorney Hugh Toner countered by noting that any sentence, given the severity, was a virtual life sentence. For his part, White continued to deny he shot the couple. He did apologize to the family and asked for their forgiveness, however.

What happened on Jan. 1, 2022?

White, who was known to Jackson and Conway as “Rocky,” admittedly had been out partying with the couple and several of their friends that night, both at a pre-party prior to midnight, at a South Peoria tavern and then back at the couple’s apartment which was in the 2000 block of Southwest Adams Street.

At some point, White made inappropriate sexual comments to two of the women there, prompting everyone in the room to call him on it. .

Screaming and shouting ensued before White allegedly pulled a gun. Conway jumped in the middle trying to defuse the situation. One of the women involved, who was hurling insults at White, was escorted out of the residence with the rest of the crowd following into the parking lot. White lingered a bit but left after a few minutes, Conway testified during the trial.

Rocky, aka White, was angry, Conway said, and told him “don’t ever try to stop me from what I’m doing.” Conway tried to calm White down, saying they were like “family.” White seemed to get it, and walked away from the open door of the apartment.

However, a minute or so later, he came, cursed at Conway and opened fire, Conway testified.

Jackson died at the scene. Conway was treated at an area hospital where he then identified White from a photo lineup later on Jan. 1, 2022. He also showed police several photos taken at the party which clearly showed White there and engaging with others.

The other homicide

White’s legal issues aren’t over. He’s still charged in connection with the death of 35-year-old Bridget Ross two hours later at 517 W. Martin Luther King Drive. She was pronounced dead later at a local hospital.

According to court records, police were contacted by a person living in a nearby apartment who said a person known as “Rocko,” which is another nickname for White, was seen running down a flight of stars after they heard gunshots.

The jury in the Jackson case, however, was barred from hearing anything about that. White’s attorney, Hugh Toner, had filed a motion asking Lyons to rule that Ross’ death not be mentioned, as that could possibly sway jurors in the Jackson case.

If he’s convicted of that crime, then he faces a mandatory life sentence. That’s because it would be his second murder conviction. A trial date for that case has not yet been set.

That date could come at a hearing late next week when Lyons is set to hear a motion to reconsider the 69-year sentence, which is part of the appellate process.