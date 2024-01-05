PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced Thursday in Peoria’s federal court to 41 months in prison for Illegally possessing a machine gun

In addition to the prison term, 20-year-old Tajurie Amir Bennett must turn over firearms and ammunition, including a ghost gun that does not have a serial number, to the government.

On Feb. 23, 2023, Bennett was arrested following a drive-by shooting at a residence on West Gift Avenue between North Broadway Street and North Sheridan Road. When officers arrived they found gunfire damage in front of one house, a gas line of a second house and a car were also hit, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Officers had been called to the area after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated 15 rounds were fired shortly after 2:30 p.m. that day. Officers learned from witnesses that two people were seen leaning out of a car and shooting weapons, according to the complaint.

When police saw a maroon-red Dodge Charger suspected of being involved in the shooting, the driver tried to flee. A brief chase ensued before officers eventually boxed the sports car in. Bennett, the driver, rammed a squad car, nearly striking an officer who was attempting to make the arrest.

After he was taken into custody, officers said they located a loaded 9mm ghost gun in the vehicle. The weapon had a high-capacity extended ammunition magazine. It also had an auto-sear, or a switch, which turned the pistol into a machine gun.

“Bennett (told officers) he fled from officers because he knew his car was fast and he did not want to get caught with the firearm. Bennett advised he had plenty of time to throw the gun out the window but chose not to,” according to the complaint.

He told officers at first that he wasn’t involved but later admitted to firing at someone on Gift but that his gun jammed after four rounds, the complaint stated.

Bennett was indicted in March 2023 and entered a guilty plea in June 2023. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. marshals since his arrest.

He must serve at least 85% of his sentence. When he is released from custody, Bennett will spend three years on supervised release, the federal version of probation.