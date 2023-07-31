PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An East Bluff man was sentenced last week to 40 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to U.S. District Court records, Jermaine Harry Bernard Allison, 29, whose address is listed in the 300 block of East Archer Avenue, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge James Shadid on the sole count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The judge also imposed a three-year term of supervised release – the federal version of parole – upon completion of his prison term.

At the sentencing hearing, prosecutors told Shadid that Allison was a passenger in a car stopped by Peoria police officers for a traffic violation. He ran off but was quickly caught by officers.

When they searched the car, officers found several firearms, including a loaded handgun on the floor directly in front of where Allison had been seated. His fingerprints were found on the handgun, according to court records.

Allison charged in January and pleaded guilty in March. He has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his arrset.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Springfield field office also investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ron Hanna represented the government in the prosecution.

Allison must serve at least 85% of his sentence.