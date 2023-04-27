PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A North Peoria resident was sentenced Wednesday to 200 months in federal prison on a litany of meth-related charges.

Demetrice L. Sharp, 39, who lives in the 1500 block of West Candletree Drive, was sentenced on charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute 450 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The sentences will be served concurrently and will be followed by an eight-year term of supervised release.

Prosecutors told U.S. District Judge James Shadid at the sentencing hearing that Sharp and Lashonda Patterson conspired to distribute methamphetamine during the spring of 2022. As a part of the conspiracy, they sold the drug twice in April 2022. For the first sale, Sharp provided 55.85 grams of meth. For the second, Patterson provided 112.7 grams of meth.

Last June, FBI agents raided the apartment the two were sharing. Inside, they found 298.6 grams of meth in the master bathroom. They were then arrested on federal warrants and indicted in June by a federal grand jury.

Sharp pleaded guilty in October 2022 and has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

Patterson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and awaits sentencing.