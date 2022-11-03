PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 30-year-old Andrew Scott Howard of Peoria was sentenced Wednesday to 136 months in federal prison after being convicted on two counts of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

During his trial, evidence was presented showing that Howard sold 4 ounces of methamphetamine in July 2021. Later, in August 2021, Howard again distributed methamphetamine, this time 106 grams.

Police searched Howard’s home after the second incident, during which they found a loaded firearm which had previously been reported stolen, as well as $1,950 which Howard admitted was from selling drugs. He admitted to police that he had been sold 5 pounds of meth in total.

Howard was indicted in September 2021 and entered a guilty plea in June 2022. He was sentenced Wednesday to serve 136 months–more than 11 years–in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Macomb Police Department, investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Hollingshead Cook represented the United States the prosecution.