Peoria man sentenced to more than 15 years behind bars for possession, intent to deliver meth

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A Peoria man was sentenced to 15 years and 10 months behind bars, which is to be followed by eight years of supervised release for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Dustin R. Test, 39, was noted by U.S. District Court Judge James E. Shadid to have had a troubled upbringing. The judge noted he was in foster care for part of his childhood, and considered Test’s criminal history, which included several convictions for aggravated battery, forgery, and residential burglary.

At the height of his drug trafficking, Test and an associate purchased three pounds of ice methamphetamine, according to a press release.

Test was indicted in September 2020 and pleaded guilty in July 2021.

The statutory penalties for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine for a person with prior felony convictions are not less than ten years and up to 40 years of imprisonment, an 8-year to life term of supervised release, and up to $8 million dollars in fines.