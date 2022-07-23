PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to 92 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, 35-year-old Vincent Nichols Jr. was a passenger in a car being driven by an individual with an outstanding warrant on Sep. 23, 2020.

When Peoria Police conducted the traffic stop and arrested the driver, the police then asked the other occupants of the vehicle to step out. While searching the vehicle, police located a loaded handgun on the seat Nichols had been sitting on.

Nichols was indicted in October 2020 and convicted by a jury on March 30, 2022.

U.S. District Court Judge James Shadid stated that persons unlawfully possessing and carrying firearms contribute to the tragedy and heartbreak on our city streets, adding that sentences imposed must be lengthy to deter others and to reflect the seriousness of the offense.

The investigation was conducted by the Peoria Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.