PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun while being a convicted felon.

Dazmine M. Erving, 32, was sentenced to the 65-month prison term Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Peoria. He was indicted last September and pleaded guilty in May. He also had his supervised release — the federal version of parole — revoked in a previous case.

U.S. District Judge James Shadid sentenced Erving to 41 months on the new case and an additional two years on the previous case, making the combined term of 65 months behind bars. He will give given credit for a year he’s spent in custody already.

A new 3-year term of supervised release was also imposed by Shadid, who could have handed down a maximum of 15 years behind bars under federal law for the charge of possession a firearm by a felon.

According to court records, the violation took place on Sept. 14, 2022: A Peoria police officer came up on an SUV parked at Riverfront Park in Downtown Peoria after the park had closed.

The officer discovered Erving in the backseat of the vehicle with a juvenile female, who was later determined to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest. The officer also smelled the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the SUV during the encounter, according to court records.

During a records check, the officer learned Erving was on federal supervised release for the earlier conviction of being a felon with a firearm.

The officer found the handgun on the floor where Erving had been sitting after he got out of the vehicle.

The gun, a semiautomatic pistol, was loaded with a round of ammunition in the chamber and eight rounds in the magazine. The firearm had previously been reported stolen.