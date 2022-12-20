PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man was sentenced to 152 months in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

According to a press release, 33-year-old Dary McGhee was sentenced Tuesday to two concurrent 92-month sentences for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also sentenced to 60 months for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, which will be served consecutively.

McGhee was arrested in the Feb. of 2021 after Peoria Police were dispatched to McGhee’s residence on report of domestic violence. Police learned that McGhee had fled out the back door on foot in sub-zero temperatures and was in possession of a firearm.

McGhee’s footprints in the fresh snow led officers to find him in an evergreen bush several blocks from his home. He was not wearing gloves or coat. After the arrest, a Peoria K-9 searched the surrounding area and located a leather should satchel concealed under a dumpster alongside McGhee’s footprints.

The satchel contained 140 grams of cocaine and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol with 1 round in the chamber, indicating it was ready to be fired.

McGhee will serve six years of supervised release following his prison term.

The case investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Peoria Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ronald L. Hanna and Douglas F. McMeyer represented the government at trial.