PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced Monday to federal probation and ordered to repay just over $32,000 in restitution for defrauding a COVID-19 relief program.

Jacolby Carlton, 30, was convicted earlier this year in Peoria’s federal court of making a false statement in connection with fraud linked to the Paycheck Protection Program.

Carlton will spend 30 months on probation with the first six months on home confinement. He must pay $32,145 in restitution.

He pleaded guilty in July and had faced up to five years in prison.

He was indicted in the fall of 2022 along with four others. Of those four, three have already been sentenced. Two went to prison and one was also sentenced to probation. The fifth, Sammie Wright, 45, pleaded guilty in September and will be sentenced, according to federal court records, next month.