PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A South Peoria man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison for illegally possessing a handgun while a felon.

Billy J. Moore, 52, pleaded guilty in Peoria County Circuit Court to one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. The sentence is the middle of the range as Moore’s maximum sentence, without a plea agreement, would have been 14 years.

Circuit Judge John Vespa also imposed a one-year term of supervised release, a form of parole.

Officers were called to the 600 block of South Western Avenue on a report of a man with a gun in a public parking lot. That’s near the Family Dollar store and the intersection with Howett Street. When they arrived, Moore was still at the scene.

He allegedly resisted when officers attempted to search him and he tried to hit an officer. During the struggle, one of the officers suffered minor injuries.

With credit for time served and day for day “good-time” credit, Moore could get out of prison in about three years.