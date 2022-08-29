PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was left with burn on 90% of his body after an explosion Friday evening, said Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins.

Peoria County deputies responded to an incident at 5:22 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at 3005 W. Main Street in Edelstein. Upon arrival, a woman explained to responders that her husband had been burned while working on their house.

According to the wife, the man had shut off the circuit breaker when there was an explosion followed by a fire.

The man sustained burns on more than 90% of his body. His condition is unknown.

This incident remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and investigators from the Peoria County Sheriff’s office.