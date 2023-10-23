PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was reportedly shot in the face with a BB gun Sunday afternoon during an altercation at an area apartment complex.

According to a report filed at the Peoria Police Department, officers were called to the Lexington Hills Apartment complex shortly after 1 p.m. because they were told a man had been shot in the eye.

When they arrived, the 48-year-old victim was seen holding something on his eye. Blood was coming down his cheek, the report said. He told the officer that he and another man started fighting outside an apartment. The other man, he said, pulled out a BB gun and shot him.

The victim had a gash under his left eye and a circular shape wound on his forehead, consistent with a BB, the report said. The dispute started, he said, while he was getting items from a woman’s apartment whom he used to date.

The alleged shooter, Norman Johnson, Jr., 35, said he got into it with the victim, later identified as Rashiek McBride, because he started to fight with his sister, whom McBride used to date.

It was McBride, not Johnson, who allegedly said he would shoot someone, Johnson told officers in the report. Johnson did admit he took out a BB gun and struck McBride with it but denied shooting him.

Johnson was booked into the Peoria County Jail on the charge of aggravated battery and later given a notice to appear. McBride was given a notice to appear later in court on the charge of criminal damage to property for allegedly damaging a wall in the apartment.