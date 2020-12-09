Peoria man strikes gas station clerk during robbery, 4 charges filed

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested after an armed robbery on Farmington Road Wednesday morning.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office responsed to the Freedom Gas Station, 2631 Farmington Road, at approximately 8:13 a.m. according to a press release.

Upon arrival, officers were told the suspect struck the clerk several times in the head with a handgun, causing injuries and requiring treatment at a local hospital.

Within minutes Peoria County Sheriff Deputies located an individual coming out of the woods in the area of Pierson Ave and Lehman Rd. carrying a backpack.

Johnny L. Bailey, 23, was found with an undisclosed amount of cash, clothing matching what the suspect was wearing on gas station video, and a handgun believed to have been used in the robbery was recovered in Bailey’s backpack.

Bailey was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Bailey has been booked into the Peoria County Jail on listed charges.