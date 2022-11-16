PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been sentenced to 360 months in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

Christopher R. Williams, Jr., age 31, was sentenced Wednesday. He will also serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence ends.

Williams, also known as “Black,” was found in trial to be a “large-scale dealer” of ice methamphetamine in the Peoria area. The government presented evidence that Williams had been a meth supplier for dealers in Peoria, Tazewell, Fulton, and Henry counties, as well as having supplied the narcotics leading to three overdose deaths in those counties.

Evidence also showed that Williams carried firearms, used forcible threats to collect payment, and dealt methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.

Williams was arrested on Aug. 11, 2021. He pleaded guilty in May of this year to the following charges:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine

Two charges of distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine

distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

“Thanks to the steady efforts of all law enforcement involved, Williams can no longer prey on and profit from the addictions of others,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine G. Legge. “Methamphetamine is highly addictive and leaves a path of destruction. Many of those working under Williams lost their jobs, families, homes, and a significant portion of their life thanks to their entangled addiction with ice methamphetamine; meanwhile, Williams was profiting mightily. Our commitment to disrupting those at the top, like Williams, will continue.”

Legge represented the government in Williams’ trial, and her prosecution was assisted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Springfield Resident Office, Pekin Police Department, Peoria Metropolitan Enforcement Group (PMEG), Peoria Police Department, Illinois State Police, Blackhawk Area Task Force, and Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department.

“One of our area’s most prolific drug dealers has been stopped due to the dedication and efforts not only of the Pekin Police Department but also our partnerships with all the agencies involved,” said Pekin Police Department Chief John Dossey. “Williams inexcusably preyed on our vulnerable for his own personal gain. We are grateful for the solid work and team effort that resulted in a high-level dealer trafficking in dangerous and sometimes deadly drugs receiving a substantial prison sentence.”