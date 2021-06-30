Peoria Masons donate $35,000 to Boys and Girls Club

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Area Masons presented a $35,000 check to leaders at the Boys and Girls Club of Peoria on Wednesday.

Bill Shaner said the group picked the Boys and Girls Club to support because the organization’s 4th of July Fundraiser was canceled last year. He said to make the donation, the Masons worked with local and state Mason groups over the past year.

The Masons wanted to give back to kids, he said, and said supporting the Boys and Girls Club helps do that.

“97% of the kids that come here end up graduating from high school because of the programs that they have here. Yes, they do have athletic and sporting programs, but they also have really good tutoring and mentor programs,” said Shaner.

Staff and kids both appreciated the donation, he said.