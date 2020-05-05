Peoria Mayor Ardis joins OSF HealthCare Foundation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis joined the OSF HealthCare Foundation as Strategic Philanthropy Officer.

In his role, Ardis will be building relationships and partnerships to support the OSF HealthCare Mission, particularly in the Peoria area. The move was announced Tuesday.

“We are truly excited to have Jim join our team. As a native Peorian and long-time public servant, he has built relationships with members of our community that share his passion for partnerships that can benefit people. And, most importantly, he has a long-standing devotion to the Sister’s Mission,” said Tom Hammerton, President, OSF HealthCare Foundation.

Additionally, Ardis is a member of the Illinois Municipal League Board of Directors and US Conference of Mayors, is a founder and board chairman of the Peoria Promise College Scholarship Program, and is past President of the Tim Ardis Foundation for Hope.

“I am honored to be part of the OSF Foundation,” Ardis said. “The work it does to improve the health and well-being of communities served by OSF throughout the state is so important. As someone who has spent more than 20 years in public service, I feel right at home in this philanthropic, Mission-driven environment.”