Peoria mayor Dr. Rita Ali testifies before joint maps hearing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali testified as a witness before the Illinois Joint Senate and House Legislative Maps Hearing Wednesday.

Ali provided brief testimony after viewing maps that proposed Bloomington Normal to be included in the new senate district 46. She said the two areas had similar demographics.

“These are two urban areas that work well together. I think grouping them together within one district will be good for us in terms of addressing the needs and attracting resources to both areas,” Ali said.

Once a map is passed and signed by the governor, the new districts will be used in elections for the next decade.

More information is available on the Illinois Senate Redistricting Committee’s website.