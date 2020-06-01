Closings
Peoria Mayor : ‘If you don’t need to go out, don’t;’ Neighbors should take extra precautions amid recent rebellion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City first responders will have extra personnel on duty to protect the city and safety of residents amid recent rebellion throughout the city.

Late Sunday and early Monday morning, the Peoria Police Department and the Peoria Fire Department responded to dozens of emergency calls overnight. Mayor Jim Ardis said, “If you don’t need to go out don’t. Please avoid unnecessary trips.”

