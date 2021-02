GOODFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) -- COVID-19 shut the doors to in-person entertainment at The Barn III Dinner Theatre & Event Center in Goodfield, but owner Abby Reel and her staff are finding a way to reopen and welcome guests into the parking lot.

"For the next two to three months, we're going to be focusing on our outdoor lights show, which is free to the public, now we're playing 'Love Rides the Rails,' which is one of the longest playing melodramas at the barn," said Reel.