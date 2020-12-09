Peoria mayoral candidates Chuck Brown, Couri Thomas removed from ballot

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As of Tuesday, candidates Chuck Brown and Couri Thomas will not be on the ballot for Peoria mayor in 2021.

Anthony Walraven of Peoria objected to their nominating papers.

Peoria County’s Electoral board Tuesday held a public hearing regarding the objections to the candidates’ petitions for mayor.

Brown said it was a strategy to shut out certain visions and voices of the community.

“I represent a voice of citizens in the community who are ready to seek change, people that are fed up with political dogma and using the necessary systems as a strategy to try to silence the voice of many people who need to be heard,” Brown said.

Walraven was represented by his council Rob Hanauer with Hanauer Law in Peoria.

“The signature requirement is a strict compliance requirement in the election code,” Hanauer said.

Hanuaer presented no evidence, but an argument based on technical objections.

Hanauer argued that some of the candidates’ signatures are invalid.

“I believe he’s a part of a team, just a group of agitators that don’t sow community and togetherness they kind of sow discord…,” Thomas said.

Brown does not believe it’s a coincidence that both he and Thomas were challenged.

“…The voice that’s silent right now is the African American man and it does seem kind of odd that both American males were strategically attempting to remove us off the ballot,” he said.

The Peoria County Election Commission Executive Director Thomas Bride said the objections are valid.

The commission staff analyzed the challenges. Of the 199 signatures, Thomas submitted Walraven challenged 78 of them. The commission found 68 of the challenged signatures were either incorrect addresses or voters that are not registered in the city of Peoria.

That left Thomas with 131 valid signatures, three voters shy of the required 134 signatures required to keep a spot on the ballot for Peoria mayor.

52 of Brown’s 137 signatures are invalid, which left brown with only 85 signatures.

The board still gave both candidates the opportunity to state their case, but by the end of the hearing, the board voted to sustain Walraven’s objections.

Bride said the candidates still have the option to take their case to court.