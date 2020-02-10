Peoria medical students will travel to underserved areas using skills learned in a simulation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local medical students are learning what it’s like to treat patients in underserved areas.

On Thursday, medical students from the University of Illinois will embark on a journey to Africa with skills learned in a healthcare simulation. A handful of those students will go to Streator to practice skills in a local rural area. They are using that simulation to learn what it’s like to treat patients in underserved communities.

Caroline Lewis, a third-year medical student, is one of a handful taking what they’ve learned to Uganda.

“It’s a very, just unique opportunity to combine medicine, travel, and innovation, and when I first learned of the program I immediately jumped on it, and I’m very excited,” said Lewis.

Lewis says each student picks a problem to focus on and finds solutions.

“We’re going over kinda a business model of what we wanna do, so the project I’m working on is screening depression earlier,” said Lewis.

The simulation tackles things like prenatal care, food insecurity, and using family as patient caregivers.

Co-director Dr. Mary Stapel says the program is geared to help students work in an area with fewer resources.

“We’ve been really trying to prepare them for cultural humility, we call it. So, to be able to go into a scenario that’s a little bit different, but to address it with humility and also not be too surprised about what may come along the way,” said Dr. Mary Stapel.

When students return from Uganda and Streator, they will find solutions to some of the issues faced in the field and apply them in Central Illinois.

“It’s definitely important to the university as well as OSF to work on that rural pipelining aspect, recruiting our physicians into rural areas, hopefully with these tools that they are gaining to be able to address the challenges in the healthcare system right now,” said Dr. Stapel.