PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A search warrant led to two Peoria men being arrested early Tuesday evening.

According to a Peoria police press release, members of the Special Investigations Division (SID) and SWAT searched a home around 4:38 p.m. near the 4000 block of North Grand Boulevard.

The home is associated with illegal cannabis dealing.

Officers entered the home and seized a large amount of cannabis, drug packaging and equipment, currency, two firearms, and ammo.

The two men in the home, 21-year-old Matthew Buford and 24-year-old Kobe Johnson, were taken into custody for interviewing.

Buford has been arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, unlawful possession with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Johnson has been arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Both have been taken to Peoria County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.