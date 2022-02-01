Peoria middle school speech team going to California for competition

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A group of Peoria Public Schools students will soon be on their way to California. It’s part of a new speech and debate program designed for middle school students.

The company Advantage Communications was hired by Peoria Public Schools to facilitate the program. Haleemah Naallah, a district director for Advantage Communications, said the program focuses on areas including acting and performative speaking.

On February 3, the top six 6th grade students in the program will travel to Santa Ana, California for a speech competition.

Naallah said she hopes the experience shows students what they can accomplish.

“Also just want them to know that if I put the work in and I have the right people by my side, I can set whatever goal I want and I can achieve and that’s something tangible they have to their name,” Naallah said.

Two students at Lincoln K-8 school said they are looking forward to the opportunity.

“I want to show people from California that even though I’m from a small city that I can make it big. I can do stuff like they can too,” said Kimora Cannon, Lincoln K-8 student.

“It makes me feel good because I have not been to California at all, and it’s just cool because I get to go,” said Zariah Long, Lincoln K-8 student.

Around 15 schools are expected to take part in the California competition. Students will return to Peoria on Sunday, February 6.