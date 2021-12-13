Peoria Midwest Food Bank to fill 7 semi-trucks with disaster relief supplies

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Communities are now left looking for resources after tornadoes swept through Illinois Friday.

Leaders at the Midwest Food Bank (MFB) in Peoria said they have seven semi-trucks filled with food ready for those impacted by the damage.

Salvation Army USA takes care of the distribution, while the Midwest Food Bank supplies the food. MFB Executive Director Monica Scheuer said right now they are on standby.

She said this means they are just waiting for a warehouse to deliver and store the food. The Salvation Army will then distribute the boxes to people in need.

Scheuer said each box can feed a family of four.

“Right now, we are on standby. It’s here, it’s ready, it’s waiting. We are just waiting on that phone call from the Salvation Army to let us know when and where,” said Scheuer.