Peoria MLK luncheon goes virtual, Dr. Bernice King guest speaks

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Monday, Peoria honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with many celebrations.

Like many events this year, the 29th MLK Day annual luncheon in Peoria was done virtually.

This year’s speaker was Dr. Bernice King, the daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

She currently serves as the CEO of the King Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

During the virtual event, King addressed a handful of topics, this includes the Black Lives Matter movement and how racial equality can be achieved.

“It’s not really about whether we’re all going to think alike and get exactly on the same page. It’s whether or not we’re able to thread trues together across the board of these differences that can lead us to a solution that is for the greater good,” King said.

The luncheon also included a performance by The Heritage Ensemble and a tribute to African-American health care workers.