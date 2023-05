PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Hundreds of moms across Illinois are planning to assemble in the State Capital to demand increased gun-safety measures.

According to a press release, moms from Peoria, Dunlap, Morton, and Eureka are participating in Mom’s Demand Action’s statewide Advocacy Day on May 16.

The rally will be held at 11 a.m. at the Lincoln Statue.

Meetings have been set up with local House representatives and State representatives after the demonstration.