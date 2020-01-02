Peoria morning fire causes $30,000 worth of damages, two people injured

PEORIA, Ill. — Two people are injured after a Wednesday night fire in Peoria.

The Peoria Fire Department and paramedics were called to the 2400 block of N Wisconsin Ave around 4:10 p.m. for a report of a fire alarm with smoke in the building. Additional reports came in of a structure fire and a full response was dispatched.

First arriving crews found heavy amounts of smoke coming from the second floor of the home. It was determined that the entire second level had been involved in fire upon the PFD’s arrival and within around 15 minutes, crews had extinguished the majority of fire and began the process of looking for fire in walls and ceilings.

All occupants were home at the time of fire and the occupants on the first level were able to safely escape. However, one occupant from the second floor, who was outside upon the PFD and paramedics’ arrival, was found to require hospitalization due to injuries sustained in the fire and was transported to a local hospital. The extent or type of injury is unknown at the time of this report.

Additionally, one firefighter was injured due to a fall inside the structure while extinguishing the fire and required transport to hospital. The extent of that injury is also unknown.

An investigator is still determining a cause due to the extensive damage throughout the second level and all occupants were able to make temporary housing arrangements. The estimated damage from the fire is at $30,000.