Woman pleads guilty to endangering children; other suspect pleads not guilty, trial date set

PEORIA, Ill. — On Wednesday, 25-year-old Jennosha Adams pleaded guilty to endangering the life or health of a child.

On Dec. 11, six toddlers were found unattended in an apartment complex. The Peoria Police Department was called to Lexington Hills Apartments and when they arrived they found six children without a parent or guardian present.

A neighbor made a Facebook Live video, stating the children were left unattended by their mother for two days. Peoria Police confirmed the children had been left unattended. The person recording the video said the kids were crying and the apartment was filled with flies, comparing its condition to a dumpster.

Adams’ original charging document states the children were left unattended from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. in an apartment on the 3400 block of Oakcrest Drive. The document continues that the apartment was “strewn with garbage, feces, and bugs.”

On scene, WMBD did see a notice of intent to enter posted on the building; it read property staff and pest control would enter their homes at some time between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday.

Adams has to pay a fine of $75 and will be on probation for 12 months. Within the first 10 months of probation, Adams is required to do 75 months of community service.

She is also charged a probation fee of $10 a month for the entire 12-month period. She waived her rights to a jury trial.

Additionally, Ladeesea Chism, 26, was arrested on charges of endangering the life or health of a child regarding the incident.

She also appeared in Peoria County Court Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to each count of the charge. She was appointed a public defender and will appear back in court on June 18.

Her jury trial is set for June 29.