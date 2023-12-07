PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The mother of a fatally neglected boy pleaded guilty Thursday to murder charges filed after her 8-year-old son died.

Stephanie Jones, 37, now faces at least 20 years and possibly up to 100 years when she’s sentenced Feb. 7, 2024, by Circuit Judge John Vespa. In return for her plea, State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos agreed not to see a life sentence.

But the prosecutor made it clear that she believes that Jones should never get out of prison, adding that “no person with a heart would say that she deserves anything else.”

Jones must also testify at the trial next week of her boyfriend, Brandon Walker, who is also the father of Navin Jones who was unresponsive at his home on North Gale Avenue on March 29, 2022.

Stephanie Jones cried through most of the late afternoon hearing at the Peoria County Courthouse. Her head was down on the table and she said very little other than to answer the judge’s questions.

Navin weighed 30 pounds when he was found. The room he was in was tied shut. There was urine and feces throughout the room. He had one bed, one dresser, and one toy in the room. There were marks showing alleged abuse, prosecutors have said, on his face, body, arms, and legs.

His parents, Walker and Stephanie Jones, both faced murder charges for his death. They are alleged to have “withheld medical care and nutrition from Navin Jones,” knowing such acts created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm to the boy, according to authorities.

The little boy’s bedroom door had a note, saying “Don’t give Navin any food or drink. Do not let him out of the room. He has what he needs until I wake up.” And while his room was deplorable, the rest of the house, prosecutors have said, was “well-furnished.”

Hoos, when she charged both Walker and Jones in the spring of 2022, said the boy was beaten all over his body and he showed signs of ongoing physical abuse.

Text messages between Jones and Walker, seized by police off their cell phones show that in October 2021, allegedly state Walker wanted to put the boy in the basement as punishment for urinating on the wall.

Other text messages, according to a transcript of grand jury testimony seem to indicate Walker knew Navin Jones was losing weight and that he probably needed medical care.

Stephanie Jones’ plea caps a two-week period where Vespa spent hours trying to make sure Walker’s case will go to trial on Dec. 11. He still faces a possible life sentence.

A day prior, Vespa took up Walker’s case who is set to go to trial Monday. The judge held off on a few rulings regarding evidence until then but also ruled the media could not film or record several witnesses which include one young boy and some of the medical professionals.

The judge said jury selection was also out of bounds but that wasn’t unforeseen given the provision on not filming jurors.